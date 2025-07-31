Government to train chiefs in Volta Region to resolve disputes and improve local governance – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy will roll out capacity building workshops to strengthen the leadership of traditional rulers in the Volta Region.

The initiative, he said, is part of a bigger plan to enhance the role of chiefs in governance, conflict resolution, and community development particularly in Volta, where chieftaincy disputes are on the rise.

According to the President, the workshops will equip chiefs and traditional council staff with the skills and knowledge to manage disputes, handle community affairs, and better understand their statutory responsibilities.

He made this known during a high-level engagement with the Volta Region House of Chiefs at the Flagstaff House.

The chiefs had raised concerns about the increasing number of unresolved chieftaincy disputes and the limited capacity of newly inaugurated traditional councils.

President Mahama acknowledged the challenges and said government would provide direct funding to support these workshops and ensure that traditional leaders in the region are empowered to function effectively.

He stressed that strengthening the institution of chieftaincy was critical to maintaining peace and stability at the community level, and would support efforts in decentralization and grassroots development.

The President also expressed hope that the ongoing constitutional review process would capture the views of traditional authorities particularly in enhancing their role in sanitation, civic education, and environmental management.

President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, welcomed the announcement and said the Volta regional house of chiefs was ready to partner with the government to resolve disputes and promote development at the local level.

By: Jacob Aggrey