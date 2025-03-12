Govt committed to academic freedom – Education Minister

The government is committed to guaranteeing unre­stricted autonomy and academic freedom in tertiary institutions, the Minister of Ed­ucation, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has stated.

According to the Minister, this would help and allow tertiary in­stitutions to fulfil their respective mandates without interference.

“The government will ensure unfettered autonomy and academ­ic freedom in our tertiary institu­tions and support tertiary edu­cation institutions to fulfil their respective mandates,” he noted.

This was made known in his speech read on his behalf by the Director of Tertiary education, Ministry of Education, Dr Em­manuel Newman, at the climax of the 75th anniversary of Accra Technical University (ATU).

It was on the theme: ‘75 Years of Impacting Society and Driving Innovation.’

He urged the university to em­brace the best teaching practices and develop creative ideas for research in order to contribute to the socioeconomic reform of the country.

Furthermore, the Ministry called on the management of ATU to put in place measures to deepen the relationship between the institution and industry to foster the development of the relevant workforce for the devel­opment of the nation.

“Over the years, ATU has produced great professionals, the institution has also experienced moments of great transformation and Academic programmes have been expanded,” he said.

“There has been investment in cutting-edge technology which has fostered an emerging culture of innovation in the institution. Now, our focus today must be to producing competitive and professionals who are equipped to meet the current needs of their nation,” he added.

The Minister pledged the gov­ernment’s support to provide the needed resources for the develop­ment of the country’s educational institutions.

“The government will also continue to work with relevant stakeholders to expand infrastruc­ture in tertiary education institu­tions,” Mr Iddrisu mentioned.

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, praised the Uni­versity for its Significant Influence on the country and emphasised that the anniversary was evidence of decades of dedication, hard work, and inspiring leadership.

This, he stated that the univer­sity had proven to be a pillar of creativity, professional brilliance and vocational and technical excellence.

He then encouraged collab­oration between academia and industry players to ensure that graduates possess skills that match contemporary industrial needs in order to boost socio-economic growth.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of ATU, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, underlined that the university had maintained its position as a “hub for practical knowledge” while growing its academic offerings to keep up with technological

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA