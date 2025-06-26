Govt disburses GH¢8.9m arrears owed special schools

The government has disbursed a total of GH¢ 8,989,866.00 being outstanding arrears due Special Schools across the country.
A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service in Accra yesterday and signed by the head of the Public Relations Unit, Mr Daniel Fenyi, said “The Government of Ghana has released all funds due Special Schools across the country.”
It said a total amount of GH¢8,989,866.00 had been paid and this covered all outstanding arrears owed the schools across the country.
