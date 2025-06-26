Govt disburses GH¢8.9m arrears owed special schools

The government has disbursed a total of GH¢ 8,989,866.00 being outstanding arrears due Special Schools across the country.

A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service in Accra yesterday and signed by the head of the Public Relations Unit, Mr Daniel Fenyi, said “The Govern­ment of Ghana has released all funds due Special Schools across the country.”

It said a total amount of GH¢8,989,866.00 had been paid and this covered all outstanding arrears owed the schools across the country.

