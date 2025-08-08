Govt receives remains of helicopter crash victims

The remains of the eight persons who perished in a he­licopter crash on Wednesday have been received by Government.

A high-powered government delegation, led by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, received the remains at the Air Force Base in Accra at about 9:30pm.

Also present at the solemn gather­ing were the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Con­gress, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and Minister for Government Communi­cations, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The rest were Presidential Staffer and Special Aide to the President, Joyce Bawa Mogtari; Deputy Chief of Staff, in charge of Administra­tion, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, and Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, a host of deputy ministers, and the top hierarchy of the military.

Draped in the Ghana flag, the cof­fins of the victims of the crash were brought in by a Ghana Air Force operated airplane with registration GHF 550.

They arrived to prayers and salutes from the men in uniform before they were transferred into waiting hearses and transported to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation.

The eight, on board a Z9 helicop­ter operated by the Ghana Air Force, died in the crash in the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region en route to Obuasi.

They were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for De­fence; Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, MP, Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Also confirmed dead were the Acting Deputy National Security Co­ordinator and a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress and a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

The rest were Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary Can­didate for the Obuasi East Con­stituency, Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Mane Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

As the nation mourns, government directed “all flags are to fly at half-mast until further notice”.