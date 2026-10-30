GRA named PR Organisation of the Year

THE Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been named Public Relations (PR) Organisation of the Year 2025 in the Public Sector Category at the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR Ghana) Excellence Awards.

The award recognises the Authority’s commitment to professional public relations and strategic communication in the discharge of its mandate.

It was presented at the 2026 National PR Summit, held in Koforidua from October 22 to 24.

The three-day summit brought together public relations practitioners and other stakeholders for conferences, paper presentations, the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Excellence Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to the PR profession.

As a corporate member of IPR Ghana, the GRA recognises professional communication as an important tool for advancing its mandate and strengthening relationships with taxpayers, the media, stakeholders and the general public.

Mrs Florence Asante

Several staff members of the Authority’s Communication and Public Affairs (CPA) Department are also active members of the professional body.

The recognition highlights the GRA’s investment in building the capacity of its communication professionals to deliver effective public education, promote voluntary tax compliance, manage stakeholder relationships and improve public understanding of the Authority’s policies, programmes and operations.

Commenting on the award, the Deputy Commissioner of Communication and Public Affairs, Mrs Florence Asante, said public relations played a strategic role in building trust and strengthening stakeholder relationships.

“Public Relations is much more than publicity; it is a strategic management function that builds trust, strengthens stakeholder relationships and supports organisational objectives. This recognition reinforces the importance of investing in our communication professionals and ensuring that their expertise contributes meaningfully to management decision-making,” she said. Read More

BY TIMES REPORTER

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