GTA denies visa sale allegations over 2026 World Cup tourism plan

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has denied allegations that it collected money from applicants in exchange for visas under its tourism promotion programme for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, the Authority said it has taken note of public commentary concerning visa application arrangements linked to the tournament and sought to clarify its role and that of its CEO, Maame Efua Houadjeto.

According to the GTA, the 2026 World Cup was identified as a major opportunity to promote Ghana’s tourism, culture, music, fashion, crafts and creative industries to an international audience. The initiative, it said, was presented to and approved by the Board.

Participants were to include cultural troupes, musicians, exhibitors, media practitioners, tourism industry representatives, staff of the Authority and heads of related agencies.

The GTA said it engaged the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission only to seek guidance on visa application requirements and procedures for the participants.

Its role, the Authority stressed, was limited to identifying relevant groups, facilitating institutional introductions and providing guidance on the process.

“At no point did GTA possess the authority to issue visas, guarantee visa approvals or determine the outcomes of individual applications. These decisions rested exclusively with the respective diplomatic and immigration authorities,” the statement noted.

On payments, the Authority explained that it initially explored private-sector sponsorship to support participants, but the financial requirements proved impracticable. As a result, participants were informed they would be responsible for their own visa fees, travel and accommodation expenses, and independently engaged travel agents for arrangements.

“The Ghana Tourism Authority unequivocally denies collecting money from any applicant in return for visas or visa opportunities. I also categorically deny that I solicited, received, or authorized payments for the purpose of securing visas,” CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto stated.

The Authority also clarified its inclusion of non-traditional media, noting that modern tourism promotion extends beyond conventional journalists to bloggers, influencers, content creators, photographers and videographers.

“The professional relevance of participants should be assessed against their intended functions and promotional responsibilities rather than exclusively against conventional journalism classifications,” it said.

The CEO added that her involvement was in discharge of her official duties and in furtherance of the Authority’s mandate, denying any personal involvement in visa sales.

The GTA said it remains committed to transparency, responsible administration and protecting public confidence while advancing Ghana’s tourism and creative industries.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme