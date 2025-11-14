GTBank Set to Host 2nd Edition of Biggest Free Music Concert in Ghana

Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Ltd (GTBank), a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), will host the second edition of the GTCO Music Concert on Friday, December 19, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The concert, part of GTBank’s Corporate Social Investment initiatives to support the arts and creative industry, is billed as Ghana’s biggest end-of-year music experience. It aims to create memorable shared experiences celebrating the vibrancy of African music and culture, featuring electrifying performances from top artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

Following the success of the maiden edition in 2021, which drew thousands of music lovers and earned praise for its high-quality production and community impact, the 2025 event promises to raise the bar, uniting audiences for an unforgettable night of rhythm, creativity, and African excellence.

Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO, Mr. Segun Agbaje, stated that the company’s social investments go beyond business. “At GTCO, Corporate Social Investment is not just a moral obligation, it’s who we are. True growth is measured by the positive impact we create,” he said.

He highlighted GTCO’s wider initiatives such as the Orange Ribbon Initiative, promoting mental health awareness, and the Food and Drink Festival, empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs across Africa.

“We are hosting the GTCO Music Concert in Ghana as a way of giving back while celebrating the talent and energy that define our continent,” Mr. Agbaje added. “Music connects people, and we’re proud to use it as a platform to promote unity, creativity, and African culture.”

The free concert is open to all music enthusiasts, with organisers assuring that all health and safety protocols will be observed to ensure the security and comfort of attendees.

