GTF president Lartey Otu gets 15-member endorsement for 3rd term

AHEAD of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) Elective Congress slated for this year, 15 top officials of the federation, made up of Executive Board members and Regional Associations chiefs, have endorsed the candidature of the current president, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, for a third term.

The endorsement was a consequence of a petition read by Mr Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, a National Board Member and Upper West Regional Chairman of the GTF, at a two-day Leadership Retreat held over the weekend.

The petition aimed at appealing to the incumbent president to rescind a decision communicated to members of the board earlier about an intention to step down after his second term.

An endorsement form signed by the 15 officials stated that, “We, the undersigned members of the Executive Board, Regional Associations and Stakeholders of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation, hereby endorse and support this petition calling on Mr Frederick Lartey Otu to stand for re-election as President of the Federation.”

It continued that, “By signing this document, I affirm my support for the continued leadership of Mr Frederick Lartey Otu and the progress of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation.”

The petition, signed by Mr Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, said over the years, Mr Otu has demonstrated visionary leadership, resilience, and personal sacrifice in advancing taekwondo in Ghana.

It said because his first term in office was heavily burdened by legal disputes and other structural challenges, it affected the smooth operations and full realisation of his vision.

“Now, in his second term, the Federation is beginning to witness the true fruits of his leadership, with stability, growth, and international recognition steadily improving. At this critical stage, there is no better or more experienced person to consolidate these gains. In my considered view, there is currently no perfect replacement capable of sustaining the momentum he has built,” Mr Kankpenuba underlined.

He explained that the Constitution of the GTF permits a President to contest for a further term in office, in accordance with its provisions on tenure and re-election, noting that there was no constitutional impediment preventing the incumbent from seeking another mandate, should he accept the call to serve.

Mr Otu is credited for capacity building and technical development of athletes and officials, pioneering Para Taekwondo in Ghana, success in international competitions, governance and inclusivity, hosting of international events, Ghana’s international recognition and leadership, financial support and many others.

According to him, his petition was premised on the fact that at this stage of development, continuity of leadership was critical.

“Even though Frederick Lartey Otu may not be showing personal interest in contesting again, I strongly believe he remains the best person to lead the Federation to the promised future we all envision. His continued leadership will also provide the opportunity to groom a successor for a smooth and sustainable transition to ensure continuous progress of the Federation,” he stated.

Mr Lartey Otu holds several prestigious international positions, including: World Taekwondo (WT) 1st Class International Referee, WT Technical Delegate, Council Member (African Taekwondo Union & Commonwealth Taekwondo Union), Chairman – Development Committee (African Taekwondo Union), Former Member – Development Committee (World Taekwondo), 2nd Vice President of Ghana Olympic Committee, honours at World Taekwondo 40th Anniversary in Mexico and SWAG Federation President of the Year (2015).

Members that signed the petition were Mr Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, Michael Ayrine Ayinzoya (Upper East Region), David Addotey (Greater Accra), Benon Sebastian Atatina (Northern Region), Simon Koku Gluikpor (Ashanti Region), Reuben Tamakloe (Ashanti Region), Tahiru Umar (Upper West Region), and Gladstone Nditsi Kwawukume (Eastern Region).

The rest were Prosper Kwame Medadues-Badohu (Volta Region), Bernard Ampim Darko (Central Region), Percy K. Yiadom (Bono Region), Stephen Amegashie (Technical Director), Davis Attuquaye Clottey (Volta Region), Public Relations Officer Rebecca S. Bentil (Western Region), and Adnan Lamptey (Secretary General).

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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