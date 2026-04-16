GFA presents vehicles to RFAs, other units

THE Ghana Football Association (GFA) has presented five brand new Nissan pickup vehicles under the FIFA Forward Programme to two Regional Football Associations (RFAs) and key operational units of the association as part of the FIFA Forward programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening football development across the country.

The Greater Accra and Northern Regional Football Associations (RFAs) received their pickups yesterday at the headquarters of the GFA, in fulfilment of a strategic commitment made last year when eight out of Ghana’s 10 administrative football regions were presented with pickup vehicles.

Other units under the GFA including the Technical Directorate, the GFA Headquarters, and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram also received theirs.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, GFA president, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, emphasised that the vehicles represent far more than transportation assets.

According to him, the vehicles were expected to significantly ease the challenges of travelling across vast districts to monitor matches for the RFAs, organise programmes, and to support grassroots, juvenile, and women’s football development.

“For the Technical Directorate and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, the vehicles will enhance unit logistics and movement as well as the day-to-day administration of development programmes,” he stated.

According to him, these interventions were aligned with the GFA’s broader objective of building a strong and efficient football ecosystem from the grassroots to the elite level.

“Regional FA chairmen and heads of beneficiary units were charged to deploy the vehicles in ways that benefit clubs, districts, and the development of the game across their jurisdictions,” he added.

Mr Simeon-Okraku also pointed out that the true value of this investment will be measured not in the vehicles themselves, but in their impact.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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