Hearts confirm transfer of Saani Mohammed to AC Horsens

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, have final­ised the transfer of promising winger, Saani Isshak Mohammed, to Danish first division club, AC Horsens.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who has had an impressive season with the Phobians, has signed a permanent contract with the Dan­ish club.

Hearts made the announce­ment via their official social media accounts, thanking the midfielder for his contributions.

“Thank you, Saani Mohammed! We announce the transfer of Saani Mohammed to AC Horsens. Your contributions have been invaluable, and we’re proud to have been part of your development.

“Wishing you the very best in your new chapter,” the social media

post said.

The energetic midfielder would be hoping to propel AC Horsens to the Danish Top Flight league, as they currently occupy fourth posi­tion in the first division league with 31 points after the first round.

Mohammed joined the Phobians from lower-tier side, Soccer4Souls, in the summer and has been a part of their significant progress in the ongoing league where they are placed sixth. -GNA