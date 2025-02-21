Hearts face Golden Kick in MTN FA Cup  … Attram de Visser face Gold Stars FC today

Accra Hearts of Oak will play as guests of Gold­en Kick FC in a huge round of 16 clash of the MTN FA Cup competition at the Tuba Astro Turf near Kasoa on Sunday.

For the Phobians, it is an occasion to brush aside the lower tier side in their bid to stretch their enviable record in the competition.

But they would find it extremely tough considering the pedigree of Golden Kick in the competition; having developed the penchant of reaching this stage of the competi­tion on annual basis.

They are motivated very much to make a quarter final berth this time and that could be the driving force to push harder to upset the Phobians.

In the other match billed for to­morrow, Medeama SC will take on PAC Academy at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa at 6pm local time.

It will be an opportunity for the Premier League outfit to correct the few wrongs committed at the top flight, knowing that a slip in this competition would mean the end of the campaign.

At home, Medeama may be clear favourites but could have regrets if they underrates the academy lads who are coming with all guns blazing.

On Sunday, Berekum Chelsea will take on Northern City at the Golden City Park in another clash expected to be full of thrills while Karela United host Young Apostles FC in an all Premier League clubs clash at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

Techiman Liberty Youth will entertain Bechem United FC at the Wenchi Sports Complex, while True Democracy battle Nania FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The Asante Kotoko versus Eleven Wise game has been postponed with a date expected to be an­nounced later.

However, Attram de Visser will host Premier League side, Gold Stars FC, at the Tuba Astro Turf today as the opening game of the round.

BY TIMES SPORTS

REPORTER