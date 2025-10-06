Hearts of Lions Hold Kotoko in Pulsating Draw

Kpando Heart of Lions held Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a pulsating goalless draw in their Ghana Premier League Match Day 4 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi yesterday.

Kotoko, buoyed by their recent CAF Confederation Cup success, entered the match eager to secure all three points. Led by their talisman Albert Amoah, the Porcupine Warriors mounted relentless attacks throughout the game. However, the visitors’ defence, superbly marshalled by Ebenezer Aban and Yaw Danso, stood resolute to frustrate the home side.

The first half saw both teams create opportunities, with Hearts of Lions looking especially dangerous on the counter-attack. Despite their efforts, neither side managed to find the net. In added time before the break, Lions forward Ishmael Addo received a yellow card for handling the ball.

Kotoko increased the tempo in the second half, with Albert Amoah driving their attacking play. Yet once again, Aban proved equal to the task, repeatedly breaking up Kotoko’s advances into the final third.

In the 60th minute, Kotoko’s Samba Onael was shown a yellow card for dissent after angrily slamming the ball on the turf in disagreement with the referee. Just two minutes later, Amoah wasted a golden chance to score, drawing visible frustration from the home supporters.

Kotoko were awarded a free-kick just outside the penalty area in the 70th minute, but Patrick Asiedu sent his effort wide. Four minutes later, Hearts of Lions goalkeeper Lawrence Osei produced a crucial save to deny Amoah once more.

The defensive duo of Danso and Aban remained composed and impenetrable, earning plaudits for their coordination at the back. In the 76th minute, Kotoko’s Philip Amoah embarked on a promising solo run into the Lions’ box, but his effort lacked accuracy.

Despite Kotoko’s sustained pressure, Hearts of Lions held firm to claim a valuable point away from home, leaving the Porcupine Warriors ruing missed chances.

