How Nana Butler took down exploitative Management Committees

The year was 1993, and the destination was Australia. Down Under, the Black Satellites—Ghana’s exceptionally gifted Under-20 national team—were busy treating the footballing world to a masterclass. They ran, they tackled, they outclassed England, and they fought their way to a historic silver medal. But while the players were leaving their blood and sweat on the pitch in Sydney, an entirely different, much more lucrative sport was being played in the VIP lounges and luxury hotel rooms.

It was the ancient, revered African art of “Management Allowance Harvesting.”

Upon the team’s return, the newly appointed Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Samuel Nana Brew-Butler, glanced at the tournament’s financial ledgers. What he discovered was a mathematical miracle that would baffle even the finest economists.

The Management Committee, heavily populated by suit-wearing, brief-case-wielding officials under the leadership of Paul Kunke, had pulled off a breathtaking victory. They didn’t win a trophy, but they had comprehensively defeated the actual athletes in the per diem stakes. The officials had taken home significantly more money in allowances than the young boys who had spent 90 minutes sweating under the blistering Australian sun.

Faced with a squad of administrators who clearly possessed a higher “strike rate” at the bank than the strikers did on the field, Nana Butler did the only logical thing. He took a giant administrative sledgehammer and completely dissolved all the GFA Management Committees.

The True “Strikers” of Ghana Football

To understand the sheer genius of the Kunke-led management committee, one must appreciate the sheer physical exertion required to be a football official in the 1990s.

While a player like Augustine Ahinful or Samuel Osei Kuffour only had to worry about running several kilometres, avoiding bone-crushing tackles, and scoring goals against Brazil, the management committee faced far more hazardous perils. There were heavy per diem envelopes to be lifted. There were grueling, five-star buffet lunches to navigate. There was the exhausting psychological stress of checking whether the hotel’s air conditioning was set to the perfect ambient temperature.

Is it any wonder, then, that the administrative “allowance-to-sweat ratio” was heavily skewed toward the boardroom? The players were running on patriotism and the promise of future glory; the officials were running on high-grade, cold, hard foreign currency. Rumour has it that the officials’ wallets were so heavy they required their own tactical formations just to be carried through airport customs.

The Butler Cleans House

When Nana Brew-Butler took over the reins of the GFA, he brought with him a revolutionary, almost bizarre philosophy: that football money should actually have something to do with the people playing football.

When the financial reports from the 1993 World Youth Championship landed on his desk, the numbers told a hilarious story. The management committee had apparently operated under the assumption that they were the primary entertainment act, and the eleven players on the pitch were merely their opening warm-up band.

Recognising that Ghana’s real footballing talent was sitting in the committee rooms engineering per diem payouts rather than scoring goals, Butler struck. In a swift, unceremonious purge, he dissolved the committees, effectively telling the suits that if they wanted to earn that much money from football, they should buy some boots, practice their step-overs, and try making the squad for the next tournament.

It was a dark day for administrative freeloaders across the capital. For a brief moment in Ghanaian history, the ecosystem was thrown out of balance: the players were treated as heroes, and the committee members were forced to look at their bank accounts and reflect on the tragic loss of their premium per diems.

A Timeless Legacy

Decades later, the ghost of Australia ’93 still hovers over Ghanaian football. Nana Butler’s mass dissolution remains a golden, satirical benchmark for how to deal with the eternal affliction of “Committee-itis”—a disease where the number of officials on a plane outnumbers the players, and where the budget for official blazers exceeds the budget for training kits.

The lesson from 1993 remains clear: if you allow the suits to score more heavily than the boots, you will eventually find yourself with an empty trophy cabinet and a very wealthy boardroom. Cheers to Nana Butler, the man who reminded the nation that football is played with a leather ball on grass, not with a calculator in a five-star hotel.

By Emmanuel Amponsah

The writer is a former Editor of The Spectator