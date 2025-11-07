HTH receives $6000 worth of medical equipment

The National Health Service (NHS) in England has donated three medical equipment worth $6000 to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH).

The three Patient Vital Sign Monitors were donated to the HTH in memory of the late Daniella Emefa Dzikunoo is to help enhance healthcare delivery at the hospital.

It is also to help HTH to train the next generation of healthcare givers in the Volta Region and beyond.

Colleague workers of the late Dzikunoo contributed to procure the equipment for the hospital.

The late Dzikunoo, a 31-year- old Ghanaian young lady who hails from the Volta Region worked at the NHS in England died after a short illness.

Presenting the items to the hospital, the mother of the late Dzikunoo, Ms Mabel Maginn, who was accompanied by her family member, Mrs Gifty Fianu, said the donation was to remember and sustain the legacy of her only daughter.

She said her daughter was passionate to procuring health equipment from her own financial resources and donating to hospitals in the Volta Region.

Ms Maginn said her daughter worked hard to support better health outcomes and improve care for all.

She her daughter also and stood up for the vulnerable in society.

“Today as to remember her legacy, a group of colleagues and friends who worked with Daniella Emefa Dzikunoo in NHS England organised to continue legacy by donating medical equipment to the HTH,” Ms Maginn, stated.

‎

She said the death of her daughter broke the heart of the family and her work colleagues of her late daughter.

Receiving the items, ‎the Chief Executive Officer for HTH, Dr Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, the family of the late Dzikunoo and work colleagues for the gesture.

He praised the HHS in England, particularly, the BME Staff, Development Network-NHS,The Bristol Railway Engineers and the cast of Raisin in the Sun/Lyric Hammersmith Theatre who came together to hail the late Dzikunoo’s legacy.

The Director of Administration at the HTH, Mr George Tetteh, appealed to philanthropists, public-spirited individuals, corporate organizations to come to the aid of the Hospital with health equipment to improve healthcare in the region.

BY TIMES REPORTER

