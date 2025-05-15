I am far from quitting Man United – Amorim

Ruben Amorim has confirmed he is not interested in leaving Manches­ter United after admitting that his side’s performances have been well below the club’s standard.

While United have reached the Europa League final, they are in the throes of a miserable domestic campaign, sitting 16th with 17 losses so far this year. The most recent of these came at home to West Ham on Sun­day, after which Amorim hinted his position was not secure, saying he could ‘give the space to different people’ if results do not improve with summer transfers.

The Portuguese rescinded that statement yesterday, though, saying he has no plans to vacate his office.

He said: “I am far from quitting.

“What I’m saying is since I arrived here, I am always talking about standards. I cannot see the team have these results in the Premier League and say nothing and not take responsibility.

“I have a clear idea of what to do, I understand the problems of the team.

“What I am saying is we need to perform. In the future, we need to perform, and we need changes. That is normal.

“After the match that was my feeling, and it is still my feeling today.”

United’s dismal Premier League form means that next week’s Europa League final against Tottenham will be their last remaining opportunity to qualify for next season’s Champi­ons League, which Amorim sees as vital to the club’s return to title contention.

It is no secret that United are planning for a summer squad overhaul, and to be qualified for Europe’s top club competition would be a huge boost in the transfer market, making the club a more attractive destination and bringing with it a financial windfall.

Amorim continued: “Champi­ons League is more important for everything. We are supposed to be in the Champions League. Europa League here is not enough.

“You have that feeling here. This is the best way to help us get back to the top in a few years.”-Evening Standard