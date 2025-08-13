“I have never been political” – Kojo Choi

The Ambassador-designate for South Korea, Kojo Choi, has stated that he has never been involved in politics despite knowing people from both major political parties in Ghana.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM, Mr. Choi said people often assume he is political because of the nature of his work and associations.

He clarified that his company, P-Switch, which he co-founded with his partner Nathan, focuses on digitalization projects and not politics.

He explained that former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo had launched their art gallery on Oxford Street because of her interest in art and her support for budding artists.

“I know a lot of people in the NPP and I also have friends in the NDC, but I have never lobbied or sponsored any political activity. I am simply a quiet business entrepreneur,” he said.

During the interview, Mr. Choi shared humorous personal stories, including advice from his great uncle about marriage, and joked about customary marriage laws in Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey