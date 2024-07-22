Ibrahim Mahama supports Liberia Airport Authority

The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Plan­ners Limited, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, on Friday donated 20 police vehicles and three electricity power generators (1,200 KVA) to the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia.

It was meant to support excellent policing and security services at the airport.

Mr Mahama told the President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, and his Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, and personnel of the Liberia Air­port Authority that the donation was a token and that his company would donate more items in the future.

“This is just a small token, we wish to come back again and work with you. I think I would also apply for my Liberian passport.

“When I came here recently, I noticed that the Airport needed help, I didn’t waver and through the help of the Vice President, who was hitting my head and reminding me constantly that the generators and the cars had not come.

“I made sure that I worked with Mark and Kamara who have been very supportive. I didn’t know that it was going to come this quick, but I was just reminded that they are here and I had to come. Liberia is like my home. When I run away from Ghana my next stop is Liberia.”

The businessman said he does not see himself differently from a Liberian because he grew up with Liberians all his life.

President Boakai thanked Mr Mahama for his kind gesture and his contribution to the develop­ment of Liberia, adding that the 20 police cars and the generators came at the right time, and would be put to good use.

The Engineers and Planners Chief Executive has a longstanding business relationship with Liberia, where his company, Engineers and Planners won the contract to mine the iron ore concession for Arcel­lor Mittal in Yekepa, Liberia.

The company was the first to open up the Liberian economy to commercial mining activities after over two decades of civil war, and has since then created employ­ment opportunities and knowledge transfer

BY MALIK SULLEMANA