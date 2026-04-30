ICU advocates urgent rethink of economic framework

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) has called for an urgent “post-mortem” of Ghana’s economic system, warning that a disconnect between macroeconomic recovery and the lived experiences of workers poses a potential threat to national stability.

The union said the country’s persistent economic difficulties, in spite of its rich human and natural resources, presented a paradox that must be critically examined and addressed.

“This calls for an urgent post-mortem, so to speak, of our economic systems to diagnose the causes of the nation’s persistent economic setbacks,” the ICU stated in its May Day message.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Morgan Ayawine, the Union noted that although Ghanaian workers continued to work hard and make sacrifices, their efforts had not translated into improved living standards.

“Logically, hard work should produce fruitful results and meet expectations; however, the opposite has been the case for Ghanaian workers over the years,” it stated.

The ICU acknowledged ongoing government efforts to stabilise the economy and noted that some gains had been recorded in key macroeconomic indicators.

However, it stressed that such gains remain largely abstract for the average worker, who continues to struggle with the rising cost of living.

“Many workers are still grappling with high costs of rent, water, electricity, transport, and basic food items,” the statement said.

The union, therefore, urged the government to go beyond macroeconomic stabilisation and implement diversified strategies aimed at creating sustainable jobs and improving livelihoods.

It warned that failure to ensure inclusive growth could undermine recent progress and push the country back into prolonged economic hardship.

“We expect the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure that, at this critical stage of resetting the nation, systems function efficiently to move the economy forward and prevent a relapse into the economic doldrums,” it added.

The ICU also called on employers to demonstrate greater sensitivity to the plight of workers, commending those who have shown understanding amid the economic downturn.

It, however, criticised employers who engage in unfair labour practices, particularly precarious employment and outsourcing arrangements that undermine job security, and urged them to uphold fairness and equity.

The union encouraged workers to remain resilient and united in the face of ongoing economic challenges.

“On this occasion of Workers’ Day of Solidarity, we urge all workers not to despair. Stay strong and press on, there is always a silver lining,” it emphasised.

The ICU extended its best wishes to workers across the country on International Workers’ Day, reiterating its call on stakeholders to ensure that workers receive fair compensation and improved conditions of service to enable them lead dignified and productive lives.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q