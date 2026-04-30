TEWU urges protection of workers’ dignity …implementation of conditions of service

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has called on stakeholders to uphold the dignity of Ghanaian workers and ensure the smooth implementation of recently negotiated conditions of service across key public institutions.

The union opined that any attempt to frustrate members in the implementation of the agreed provisions would not be taken lightly, stressing the need for duty bearers to protect the rights and welfare of workers.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, TEWU commended Ghanaian workers for their continued sacrifices toward national socio economic development, noting that their contributions reflected a country on a purposeful and progressive path.

It stated that the union had successfully concluded negotiations on conditions of service for its major constituents, including the Ghana Education Service, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, the Ghana Library Authority, and public and technical universities.

TEWU, however, expressed concern about delays that characterised the negotiations, which were only concluded in the last quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, and called for seamless implementation to promote industrial harmony.

Furthermore, the statement emphasised that while workers had consistently demonstrated commitment to national development, the challenge often lay with delays by authorities in providing the needed resources and enabling environment for optimal productivity.

The union then urged its social partners to live up to expectations, adding that collective efforts were required to advance the country’s economic and social development.

It also called on workers to remain resolute in upholding the legacy of past labour leaders who fought for dignified working conditions.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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