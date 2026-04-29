Police arrest two people in connection with disappearance of a couple

The Missing Persons Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two people in connection with the reported missing couple, Dr. Jesse Amuah and Mrs. Elizabeth Esi Amuah.

On April 22, 2026 Police received a complaint that the couple had not been seen or heard from since 23rd March, 2026.

The complainant further stated that the couple’s house was locked, their Nissan Sunny vehicle with registration number GX 159-X was not parked in the house and all attempts to reach them had proved unsuccessful.

A team comprising officers from the Missing Persons Unit, Anti-Armed Robbery Unit and the Crime Scene Management Team immediately took over the investigation into the case.

The team has visited the couple’s residence and also followed various leads resulting in the arrest of the two suspects (names withheld for investigative purposes).

The suspects are assisting the ongoing investigation as intensive efforts continue to locate the missing couple.

Against this backdrop, the police has again urge any member of the public who has credible information on the whereabouts of the couple (photograph attached) to report for immediate action.