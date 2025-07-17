Igbo Leader Addresses Land Acquisition Allegations – Apologizes to Ghanaians

The leader of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Jude Chukwudi Ihenetu, has issued an official statement clarifying recent misunderstandings regarding alleged plans to acquire land for the establishment of an “Igbo Village” in Ghana. He reaffirmed the community’s deep respect for Ghanaian laws and customs, as well as its commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Eze Ihenetu categorically stated that no plots of land have been purchased, nor are there any intentions to acquire land for the creation of an Igbo Village or Kingdom in Ghana.

According to him, since his arrival in Ghana in 1995, has consistently emphasized his dedication to upholding local laws and traditions adding that his initiatives as leader of the Igbo community have focused on improving the welfare of Igbos living in Ghana and fostering unity through shared economic and familial ties.

This clarification was made in a press statement personally signed by Eze Ihenetu, following a meeting with Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on July 16, 2025.

He explained that rumors regarding the establishment of an “Igbo Kingdom” stemmed from a misinterpreted 2013 interview conducted shortly after his coronation as Eze Ohazurume I of Ndigbo in 2012. He confirmed that any such plans were formally cancelled in 2014 and never materialized.

Eze Ihenetu expressed his sincere apologies to the President of Ghana, the Government, traditional leaders, and the people of Ghana for any concerns caused by reports of a proposed acquisition of 50 acres (250 plots) of land in Ningo Prampram, Greater Accra Region.

He reassured the President and the people of Ghana that the Igbo community deeply values its longstanding relationship with Ghana and remains fully committed to peaceful and respectful coexistence.

“We, the Igbo people, hold the laws of Ghana in the highest regard and denounce any actions or narratives that may threaten the strong bond between our communities,” he stated.

Eze Ihenetu urged members of the Igbo community in Ghana to remain calm, peaceful, and uphold the principles of dignity and integrity.

In conclusion, he reiterated:

“We shall not establish an Igbo Kingdom in Ghana. We renew our full respect for the laws of Ghana.”