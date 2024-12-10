I’m grateful for your support …MP elect for Sunyani West tells executives

EC and security forces to ensure the smooth completion of any outstanding collation processes,” he stressed.

He encouraged parties to maintain peace and advise their supporters to remain law-abiding during the post-election period.

Additionally, he applauded all stakeholders for their contribu­tions to the elections and called for continued collaboration to ensure a seamless transition, saying, “Ghana’s 2024 elections, despite a few challenges, once again affirmed the nation’s repu­tation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.”

The newly elected Member of Parliament elect for the Sunyani West Constit­uency, Millicent Amankwah, has expressed her profound grati­tude to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional and national executives for ensuring her victory in the just ended elections.

She also thanked the chiefs and people of the Sunyani West constituency for the honour done her by voting massively for her to secure her decisive victory.

She polled 26,615 votes to defeat the incumbent MP and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who managed 19,750 ballot.

Delivering her victory speech after her declaration by the EC, she noted that without their un­flinching support, especially during the electioneering campaigns, her victory couldn’t have happened.

The 30-year old University of Ghana graduate acknowledged that the work to be done in the area to improve the development agenda of the constituency was a hercule­an one and called for all hands on deck approach to achieve that.

She assured the people that she would not disappoint the confi­dence they have repose in her, add­ing that she would work hard to fulfil the promises made to them.

Ms Amankwah further added that should would continue from her predecessors left of to tackle the numerous developmental challenges confronting the constit­uency.

Some party supporters, who spoke to the Ghanaian Times, were overly excited that the NDC had finally captured the seat which has been occupied by the NPP since 1996.

Mr Ansu Gyeabour Freder­ick, a taxi driver, noted that the victory would give the NDC the opportunity to prove their mettle to the people by delivering on their mandate knowing very well that failure to perform could cost them the seat in future.

Madam Veronica Azaanab, a trader, also appealed to the new MP elect to help address teenage pregnancy which is very common in the constituency.

She explained that majority of young girls dropped out of school due to elicit sex resulting in teenage pregnancy.

ROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, ODUMASI