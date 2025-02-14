Ken Ofori-Atta not  a fugitive – NPP

The New Patri­otic Party (NPP) has condemned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for labelling former Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta as a wanted fugitive.

The party described this action as unreasonable, barbaric, and shameful for Ghana’s democrat­ic practices, and urged the OSP to be guided by its professional conduct.

At a press conference held in Accra yesterday, the National Organiser and legal Member of the NPP, Mr Henry Nana Boakye said, that Mr Ofori-Atta and his legal representatives have had several discussions over the past few months with the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, concerning the Minister’s health status, which may require surgery.

“On January 22, 2025, Mr. Ofori-Atta wrote to the new Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, to inform him that he was over­seas for a medical examination. He concluded his letter with the following: “Please do not hesitate to reach out if there is any infor­mation you may need from me in the interest of the State regarding my former position(s) in govern­ment.”

The OSP is unreasonable and inhumane considering the ongo­ing communications between Ken Ofori Atta and the OSP office concerning his health. Addition­ally, the treatment letter from the Mayo Clinic should demonstrate that he is indeed receiving the care” he said

Mr Boakye highlighted that the health reports contained infor­mation about the facility treating the Minister, the name of the health officer responsible for his care, and other relevant details to demonstrate that Mr Ofori-Atta is not evading any corruption-relat­ed allegations.

He said that the NPP fully supports investigations against its members but would not tolerate any attempts of witch-hunting by members of the National Demo­cratic Congress (NDC) adminis­tration or the government.

Mr Boakye also remarked that the OSP had previously conduct­ed investigations by travelling abroad to interview officials for evidence in corruption-related cases and questioned why the same approach had not been taken in the Minister’s case.

“We are ready to cooperate with any state agencies mandated to conduct investigations into corruption involving members of the party who served under the previous Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

However, we will not allow any member to be intimidated by state agencies that seek to dis­grace our members without due legal process; we are a law-abid­ing party,” he stated.

He mentioned that the former Finance Minister had indicated through a series of letters to the OSP that he plans to return to the country a few days after March 2025 to cooperate with any investigations concerning the corruption allegations against him.

Mr Boakye urged the OSP to refrain from making sensational statements about the Finance Minister, cautioning that such ac­tions would be embarrassing for the nation, and reiterated that the party is not afraid of justice.

The OSP on Wednesday declared the former Finance Minister “wanted fugitive.” during a press conference in Accra.

The Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that all indica­tions suggest that Mr. Ofori-Atta has fled the country to avoid par­ticipating in investigations related to alleged corruption.

“OSP declares Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Atta a wanted fugitive. Mr. Ofori Atta, you have two choices: you can return to the jurisdiction voluntarily or face the consequences,” he stated. BY BERNARD BENGHAN