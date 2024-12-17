I’m not good enough – Guardiola

Man­chester City boss, Pep Guardi­ola, blamed himself following his side’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United, claiming he is “not good enough”.

Guardiola’s misery continued with an eighth defeat in 11 match­es after a late winner from Amad Diallo at the Etihad on Sunday.

With both sides struggling for form, Guardiola stumped by the downfall of his all-conquering team and Amorim still getting a handle on a club in desperate need of an overhaul, the on-pitch quality was stark.

City created few meaningful changes and Erling Haaland was largely nullified by the visitors.

United, at least, were persistent, and Amorim’s faith in Diallo and the controversial axing of both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his match-day squad – paid off.

“Not much to say. No defence, they were incredibly persistent,” Guardiola said post-game. “We have not lost eight games in two seasons. We can’t defend that. It’s not about this or that player.

“We gave away goals, our fault. We don’t play with composure. The results are not good, the game was not exceptional. I know the situation, I understand but the reality is this.”

Matheus Nunes was at fault for United’s first goal, a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes. Diallo jumped on a poor pass from Nunes in the 88th minute, who then chased the winger and fouled him with a reckless chal­lenge in the City box.

Two minutes later, Diallo pounced again to score from a tight angle and snatch victory away from City.

“They have to know that these situations happen. In the box you have to be careful,” the City manager added. “It’s not about Matheus, he played really good in not his position at full-back. But it’s not about that, we have to play better.

“The result will help us to take our best but right now we don’t have it. The way I learn is to keep going.

“I’m not good enough. I am the boss, the manager, I have to find solutions and so far I haven’t. That’s the reality.

“We want to play better, create chances. But at the moment, it’s not possible.”

City face sixth-placed Aston Villa on December 21. Villa’s loss to Nottingham Forest saw City drop to fifth and nine points off Liverpool in top spot, having played a game more.

—Eurosport