Interior minister advocates non-custodian sentence to decongest country’s prisons

The Minister for the Inte­rior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has said the government should prioritise the decongestion of prisons by imple­menting non-custodial sentences as an option to reduce the prison population.

He stressed that although the government was committed to transforming the poor welfare Ghana Prisons Services (GPS) into one of the most attractive se­curity services in the country, the increasing population of inmates is a major challenge.

Mr Muntaka made these re­marks yesterday during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of Prisons, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, at the headquarters in Accra, aimed at familiarising the Minister with the operations of the service and gathering first-hand information about the challenges they face, paving the way for future solu­tions.

The Minister was accompanied by Mrs Doreen Annan, Chief Director of the Ministry; Mr Enok Amo Boadu, Director of Public Policy, Budget, Monitoring, and Evaluation; Madam Rebecca Asor Barden, Director of Human Resource Management; and Mr Ahmed Munir, Personal Assistant to the Minister.

After a celebratory guard of honour parade, the Minister held a closed-door meeting with the Di­rector-General and a forum with personnel where he promised comprehensive support for the services during their interactions.

He noted that the GPS is grap­pling with significant infrastruc­ture deficits, including inadequate housing, unreliable vehicles, a lack of logistics, poor welfare for personnel, and insufficient tech­nological advancements in their operations

He highlighted that the GPS faces numerous challenges that have hindered its operations over the years, despite the crucial role the service plays, which has often been overlooked.

Upon arriving at the headquar­ters, Mr Muntaka said, he ob­served the dilapidated conditions of personnel accommodations, the poor state of their vehicles, and the lack of digital technol­ogy for operational efficiency, all of which impede effective record-keeping.

However, the Minister indicat­ed that he recognised the efforts of the service in providing safe custody, welfare, and rehabilitation for inmates and assured that the Ministry would collaborate with management in order to ensure the service receives substantial resources.

He also pointed out that inadequate budget allocation for feeding inmates exacerbates the challenges faced by the service, and promised to discuss this issue with the Finance Minister to secure future increments and improvements for the service as a whole.

Regarding infrastructure, he expressed the belief that through partnerships with the private sector, as well as support from benevolent individuals and organ­isations, assistance for the service could be facilitated.

Moreover, Mr Muntaka ac­knowledged the breakdown of equipment used in their paper production, which is a key source of funding for the service, stress­ing that such internally generated funds (IGF) could help address some of their needs.

The Director-General of Prisons, Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, ex­pressed his gratitude for the Min­ister’s visit, emphasising that such gestures encouraged personnel and boosted their morale amidst numerous challenges.

He thanked the Minister for his support, noting that any improve­ments in personnel welfare would be greatly welcomed

BY BERNARD BENGHAN