“It’s premature” – Kurt Okraku on whether he will run for a third term as GFA president

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, says it is too early to decide whether he will seek a third term in office.

Speaking at the 31st GFA Ordinary Congress held at Ningo, Mr. Okraku stressed that his focus for now is on improving Ghana’s football rather than discussing future elections.

“It’s premature. We have almost two and a half years to save the Ghanaian game. When the time comes, I will make a decision, just like others who are eligible to contest. This should not be a topic for us now” he said.

The GFA president urged stakeholders to shift their attention to the ongoing transformation of the local game, highlighting the high level of investment the association had secured.

He called on football clubs to adapt and respond positively to current challenges as part of efforts to develop the sport in the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey