Joshua to fight Paul in December

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will fight YouTube star Jake Paul in a professional bout on 19 December.

Britain’s Joshua, the 36-year-old former two-time unified heavyweight champion, will take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The fight, which will be streamed live on Netflix, will consist of eight three-minute rounds.

The bout is a replacement fight for Paul, who was scheduled to take on Gervonta Davis in an exhibition earlier this month but the fight was cancelled because of a lawsuit filed against Davis by his ex-girlfriend.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” said 28-year-old Paul.

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no-one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted.”

Speculation that Joshua would fight Paul was initially denied, but he will return to the ring against the American for the first time since being knocked out by then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

“I took some time out and I’m coming back with a mega show. It’s a big opportunity for me,” said the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected.

“Mark my words, you’ll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I’m about to break the internet over Jake Paul’s face.”-BBC