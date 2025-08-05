Kennedy Agyapong picks nomination forms to contest in the 2026 NPP flagbearership race

Former Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has officially picked nomination forms to contest in the party’s 2026 presidential primaries.

The development was confirmed in a Facebook post by Kwesi Kwarteng, the official spokesperson for Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team.

Kennedy Agyapong is known for his outspoken nature and strong views on national issues. He served as MP for Assin Central for nearly two decades, having first entered Parliament in 2001.

Over the years, he gained a reputation for speaking boldly on corruption, governance, and party matters.

During the 2024 NPP presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong emerged as a strong contender and came second in the race, trailing behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

His performance shocked many political observers and boosted his popularity within the party’s grassroots.

Outside Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong is a successful businessman. He owns several media houses, including Net2 TV and Oman FM, and has invested in various sectors such as real estate and agriculture.

His campaign message has often focused on patriotism, discipline, and job creation.

His decision to contest again in 2026 is seen by many as a continuation of his ambition to lead the NPP and eventually become president of Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey