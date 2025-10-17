Kennedy Agyapong responds to critics over silence on NDC Government

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has responded to critics who claim he has refused to criticize the NDC government and President Mahama because of his alleged alignment with them.

In an interview with spear FM, he explained that the government is still young, making it difficult to assess or criticize its performance at this stage.

He dismissed claims that the government owes him money and that this was the reason for his silence, describing such allegations as false.

Mr. Agyapong stated that some of his critics only miss his personality.

He emphasised that his current focus is on the party’s primaries.

According to him, he has chosen to exercise restraint in his public comments because the same people who once praised him for criticising and attacking the NDC later branded him negatively.

He added that he is now more cautious about how he expresses himself in public.

By: Jacob Aggrey