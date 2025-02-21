Kenya affirms support for peace initiatives in Sudan amid tensions

Kenya an­nounced on Wednesday its willingness to assist in peace initiatives in Sudan, following accusations from Khartoum that Nairobi had infringed on its sovereignty by hosting a meeting for Sudan’s para­military group, the Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Sudan condemned Kenya’s decision to hold the meeting on Tuesday, labelling it as an “act of hostility,” especially since it came just before the RSF was set to unveil a parallel government.

The RSF’s Deputy Commander, Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, led a Sudanese delegation at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre in Nairobi, where he indi­cated that a major announcement would be made on Friday.

In response, Kenya’s foreign ministry emphasized its role in hosting numerous Sudanese refugees and its commitment to facilitating dialogue “without any ulterior motives.”

Kisemei Mutisya, a lecturer at Riara International University, warned that Kenya could face international isolation.

He noted that the country is perceived as backing a rebel faction opposed to the “legitimate” regime in Khartoum.

“Any effort to undermine or interfere with it in an undiplomatic manner, as Kenya appears to be doing, could provide Sudan with grounds to bring the case before the International Court of Justice,” he stated.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan between the military and the RSF has resulted in over 24,000 fatal­ities and displaced more than 14 million people—approximately 30 per cent of the population, accord­ing to the United Nations.

Around 3.2 million Sudanese have fled to neighbouring coun­tries.

Sudanese officials reported on Tuesday that recent RSF attacks had claimed the lives of over 400 civilians, including infants, after the paramilitary group suffered a significant defeat at the hands of the Sudanese army.

Haydar Abdul Karim, a Suda­nese peace activist and journalist currently living in Kenya, urged regional governments to remain neutral.

He expressed concern that many politicians are attempting to legiti­mise the RSF’s efforts to establish a new government, which could lead to further divisions within Sudan. -Africa News