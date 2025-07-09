Key suspect in motorbike theft arrested Justice Gertrude Araba Torkonoo

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a key suspect believed to be behind a number of motorbike thefts reported in the Accra Region over the past month.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Ms Juliana Obeng, said the arrest followed a complaint received on June 24, 2025 from a resident of Madina.

The complainant reported that his red Royal motorbike, with registration number M-25 CW 367, was stolen from his house while he was asleep.

Acting on intelligence, she emphasised that a team from the Accra Regional Police tracked down and arrested the suspect, Emmanu­el Akanpatiba.

Supt Obeng said the suapect was found in possession of the sto­len motorbike, adding that, “During questioning, he admitted to the crime and mentioned another per­son, Israel Fredrick Lomotey, as his accomplice. Lomotey is currently on the run.”

She indicated that further inves­tigations have linked Akanpatiba and his accomplices to at least 12 motorbike thefts in various parts of the city. Areas affected include Madina, Adenta, Lapaz, and Teshie.

She again mentioned that the suspect also named three other individuals — Nurudeen, Ali, and Inusah — all believed to be based at the Agbogbloshie Onion Market.

Supt Obeng stated that these individuals act as the buyers and receivers of the stolen motorbikes.

“The suspect told police that he usually breaks the steering lock of the parked motorbikes before transporting them to Agbog­bloshie. There, he sells them to the receivers for prices ranging between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000, depend­ing on the year the motorbike was registered,” she explained.

She then called on the public to provide information to help arrest the other suspects and recover more stolen motorbikes.

“Members of the public are urged to take steps to protect their motorbikes and report any suspi­cious movements in their commu­nities. Anyone with information about the remaining suspects or missing motorbikes is encouraged to contact the police through 18555 or 192,” she cautioned.

She said the police had recov­ered one locally made gun, some empty cartridges, and gunpowder from another person picked up at the venue.

Ms Obeng expressed worry over the growing use of firearms at social and cultural gatherings.

She condemned the use of firearms at public events and warned that such actions put lives at risk and would not be tolerated.

“Owning or using a gun with­out legal permission is a serious offence. Anyone caught breaking this law will be prosecuted,” she warned.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG