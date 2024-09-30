 KIC, Mastercard Foundation promote agripreneurship with Market Research Tours

KOSMOS Innovation Centre (KIC) says it will continue to empower young entrepreneurs through its renowned AgriTech Challenge Classic Programme in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

At the heart of the pro­gramme are the Market Research Tours, designed to foster entre­preneurial thinking while exposing participants to the realities and opportunities within Ghana’s ag­ricultural landscape, the Executive Director for Kosmos Innovation, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, has stated.

Speaking about the signifi­cance of the Market Research Tours, Gyan-Kesse, said, “The market research activity is pivotal to the ideation process for the agritech teams participating in the AgriTech Challenge Classic. The tours not only provide partic­ipants with an opportunity to understand the agricultural sector better but also challenge them to think creatively about solutions to the problems they encounter on the field.”

Through these tours, he said, young innovators are inspired to think beyond conventional agri­culture, exploring how technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship can be harnessed to tackle press­ing issues such as food security, sustainability, climate change and efficiency within the agricultural sector.

He said since its inception, KIC AgriTech Challenge Clas­sic had produced more than 60 startups, many of which attribut­ed their breakthrough ideas to the knowledge and exposure gained during the Market Research Tours.

“Participants leave the pro­gramme with the confidence and skills to launch businesses that create jobs, drive innovation, and

contribute to Ghana’s agricultural transformation. As KIC continues to nurture the next generation of agripreneurs, the Market Research Tours remain a cornerstone of their approach, ensuring that young minds are exposed to both the opportunities and the realities of agriculture in Ghana,” Mr Gyan-Kesse explained.

The AgriTech Challenge Classic, KIC’s flagship initiative is a 7-month programme that equipped young Ghanaians with capacity building and mindset change about agriculture.

Moreover, he said participants were provided with the tools to identify challenge within the ag­ricultural sector, solve problems, while building sustainable agritech and agribusinesses.

Mr Gyan-Kesse underlined that through the Market Research Tours, participants embark on immersive field visits to various agricultural regions and busi­nesses across the country, saying these tours served as a hands-on learning experience, allowing par­ticipants to witness firsthand the challenges and opportunities in the sector, from farm operations to agribusiness value chains.

The participating universities for this year’s Challenge include University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, Bolgatanga Tech­nical University, Takoradi Tech­nical University, Ho Technical University, Koforidua Technical University (KTU), University of Development Studies, SD Dombo University of Business and Inte­grated Development Studies, and University of Energy and Natural Resource.

The rest are C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences; Akenten Ap­piah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial De­velopment; Damongo Agricultural College; Kwadaso Agricultural College; Ejura Agric College and Mechanisation Centre and Ohawu Agricultural College.

During the tours, participants interact with farmers, agribusiness owners, and other key stakehold­ers, gaining valuable insights into the needs and demands of the agricultural market.

This exposure is key in shap­ing their entrepreneurial ventures, ensuring that their business ideas are rooted in real-world needs and have the potential to scale and drive impact.