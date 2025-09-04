KMA announces clean-up exercise ahead of Asantehemaa’s funeral

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has announced a citywide clean-up exercise as part of preparations for the funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The exercise will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, starting at 6:00 am across Kumasi.

According to the Assembly, the exercise is to ensure that the city is clean and befitting to welcome mourners and dignitaries who will join Asanteman to honour the late Queenmother.

KMA is calling on volunteer groups, the Ashanti Youth Association, the Kumasi Youth Association, and all youth organizations to actively take part.

KMA has also directed Assembly Members in areas such as Ash-Town, Dichemso, Amakom, Asafo, Adum, Nhyiaeso, Dr. Mensah, Mmrom, K.O. Odumasi, Alabar, Manhyia Extension, Bantama, Cultural Centre, and Waec Drain (Akwatia Line) to mobilize residents.

The Assembly urged all residents of Kumasi to come out in their numbers to support the clean-up, stressing that it is a way of showing respect to the memory of Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

The late Asantehemaa’s funeral, known as Doteyie, is expected to draw large crowds, including visitors from within and outside Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey