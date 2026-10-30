MTN invests $1.1bn to expand network over 3 years

MTN Ghana is investing US$1.1 billion over the next three years to expand its network infrastructure, improve service quality and extend connectivity to underserved communities across the country.

Of the total investment, about US$380 million has been earmarked for 2026 to strengthen network capacity and resilience amid growing demand for digital services.

The General Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr David Gyimah Boadi, announced this at a regional media and stakeholder engagement in Koforidua in the Eastern Region last Monday.

The engagement formed part of activities marking the company’s 30th anniversary in Ghana, under the theme, “30 years of progress, powered by you”.

Mr Boadi said the company was also deploying 500 new cell sites nationwide this year to improve network coverage and connect more communities.

He said the investment demonstrated MTN’s commitment to providing reliable connectivity and supporting Ghana’s digital transformation.

“We remain committed to building a stronger, more resilient network, backed by real investment,” he said.

Mr Boadi said that although MTN had evolved from a telecommunications provider into a digital platform company over its 30 years of operations in Ghana, it remained committed to addressing challenges relating to network coverage and service delivery.

He stressed that connectivity should go beyond providing network access to creating opportunities for individuals, businesses and communities to improve their livelihoods.

“Digital inclusion is about ensuring people can use technology to improve their lives, livelihoods, and futures,” he stated.

Mr Boadi said affordability, access and digital literacy remained significant challenges that required collaboration among telecommunications operators, the government, educational institutions and development partners.

He said MTN was also investing in digital skills development, innovation and education to prepare young people for opportunities in the digital economy.

As part of its educational support, he said, the MTN Ghana Foundation had awarded 500 scholarships to students this year, covering tuition, accommodation, stipends and laptops.

He added that the MTN Skills Academy was equipping more than 100,000 young people with digital literacy, financial skills and career readiness.

On the company’s financial performance, Mr Boadi said MTN Ghana recorded a 32.3 per cent increase in service revenue to GH¢15 billion in the first half of 2026.

Welcoming participants to the forum, a Senior Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, said the engagement provided an opportunity to strengthen the company’s relationship with the media, government institutions, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders to promote shared development.

FROM AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, KOFORIDUA

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