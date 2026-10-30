National Theatre to host Funworld 2026

The National Theatre of Ghana is set to host the fifth edition of Funworld 2026, an initiative aimed at nurturing young talent while promoting mental health awareness and breast cancer education through the performing arts.

The event will combine education, entertainment and competition to raise awareness of mental well-being and breast cancer among schoolchildren, teachers, parents and the wider community.

The special October edition forms part of the National Theatre’s efforts to use the arts to promote social awareness, encourage healthy attitudes and support the holistic development of children.

For more than three decades, Funworld has provided a family edutainment platform through which young people can develop their creative abilities and showcase their talents.

The programme has also contributed to the development of several personalities in Ghana’s entertainment and cultural industries, including Shatta Wale, Buk Bak, Tinny, Sidney, VIP, Tic Tac, Eddy Blay and Martha Ankomah.

This year’s October edition will feature traditional and contemporary dances, drama, poetry, music and other creative performances designed to celebrate Ghanaian cultural heritage while nurturing confidence, creativity and self-expression among pupils.

A major highlight will be a debate competition between Springfield School and Gloryhill International. The contest will give pupils an opportunity to demonstrate their public speaking, research, critical-thinking and communication skills while discussing relevant social issues.

Other participating schools include St. Theresa Kiddie Home and Educational Centre, Bethbara Academy, Opportunity School, Mount Gerizm, Stratford Academy, Jesus Ambassador School, Virgo Preparatory and JHS School, and Paradise Mission Academy.

The programme will place particular emphasis on mental health, emotional well-being, empathy and the importance of creating supportive environments in which children can thrive.

Through educational messages and artistic presentations, pupils will also be encouraged to appreciate the importance of breast cancer awareness, health consciousness and sharing accurate health information within their families and communities.

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Promasidor Ghana has partnered the National Theatre to support the programme, with its popular Twisco All-in-One product featuring prominently in the sponsorship.

Meanwhile, Kiddafest 2026, sponsored by Promasidor Ghana, is scheduled for December 17 and 18, providing another platform to celebrate the talents, creativity and potential of Ghanaian children.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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