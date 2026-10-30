Ghana Water honours loyal commercial customers

GHANA Water Limited (GWL), Accra West Region, has recognised two major commercial customers, GIHOC Distilleries and KANE-EM Limited, for their prompt payment of bills.

The recognition, held in Accra yesterday as part of this year’s Customer Service Month, was under the theme, “Going the Extra Mile, Delivering Quality in Every Service”.

The initiative highlighted the importance of strong relationships between service providers and their customers, particularly the role of prompt payments in sustaining operations.

The Regional Chief Manager, Ing. Francis Lamptey, said timely payment of bills enabled the company to meet its operational expenses, including electricity bills, treatment chemicals, repairs and maintenance, as well as staff salaries.

The Chief Financial Officer of KANE-EM Limited, Mr Sanjv Sah, also welcomed the recognition, acknowledging the company’s contribution to Ghana Water’s operations.

Mr Applerh (fifth from left), Mr Lamptey (sixth from left) and stakeholders after the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries, Mr Jones Borteye Applerh, welcomed the gesture, noting that water was essential to the company’s beverage production.

He said good customer service also required businesses to listen to their customers and understand their needs.

Mr Applerh reaffirmed GIHOC’s commitment to working with Ghana Water, saying both organisations depended on each other to operate successfully. He also expressed appreciation for the visit and the recognition of the company’s contribution.

Ghana Water’s Accra West Region serves approximately 67,000 customers across five districts: Darkuman-Gbawe, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Sowutuom and Amasaman.

The Chief Financial Officer of KANE-EM Limited, Mr Sanjv Sah, also welcomed the recognition, acknowledging the company’s contribution to Ghana Water’s operations.

He said GIHOC Distilleries and KANE-EM Limited were among the region’s important commercial customers whose payments helped sustain its operations.

As a gesture of appreciation, the regional management team presented the companies with G-Water products and souvenirs.

The regional management team said the appreciation visits would continue with other selected commercial customers to acknowledge their contributions and strengthen business relationships.

District teams are also expected to visit additional customers throughout the week as part of efforts to recognise their support and reaffirm the region’s commitment to improving customer service.

Items presented to the companies included tissues, mugs, 10 packs of bottled water and other promotional materials.

BY NELLY QUARCOOPOME & VICTORIA NORTEY

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