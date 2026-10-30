Political independence must translate into improved living conditions — Sierra Leonean President

Sierra Leonean President, Julius Maada Bio, has stated that political independence must translate into improved living conditions through education, food security, industrial development and stronger African economies.

It is against this backdrop that he urged his fellow African leaders to strengthen local industries, invest in human capital and maximise the value of the continent’s natural resources to achieve economic sovereignty.

President Maada Bio stated this at the Elevate Africa Convening 2026 conference in Accra on Wednesday, on the topic, “Defining Her Future: Leadership as the First Act of Sovereignty,” where he cited Sierra Leone’s Free Quality School Education Programme and Feed Salone initiative as examples of policies aimed at expanding opportunities and strengthening food security.

The Sierra Leonean President also called for the removal of intra-African trade barriers and tasked governments to make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) more beneficial to businesses and entrepreneurs.

He underscored the need for African countries to process their raw materials locally to create jobs, build industries and retain more economic value.

On governance, he said peace, accountability and strong institutions were essential to sustaining development beyond individual leaders’ tenures.

President Maada Bio further urged governments to give young people greater opportunities to participate in leadership, entrepreneurship and national decision-making.

He challenged participants to commit to practical initiatives they could finance, implement and account for, saying the continent’s future would depend on actions rather than declarations.

Dignitaries and participants after the programme.

The Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on his part, urged African leaders and investors to prioritise human capital development, stressing that the continent’s prosperity depends on the opportunities created for its people.

He said Africa must invest in education, innovation, skills development and partnerships to enable young people to contribute meaningfully to the continent’s transformation.

He also noted that Africa’s growing population and abundant natural resources would not automatically translate into prosperity without deliberate investments in people and stronger institutions.

The Olu called for stronger collaboration among African countries and the diaspora to connect expertise, mentorship, professional networks and investment opportunities.

He urged governments to create environments where talent and competence, rather than personal connections, determined access to opportunities.

Ogiame Atuwatse III also encouraged international partners to engage Africa through mutual respect and collaboration, while urging Africans abroad to contribute their knowledge and experience to the continent’s development.

Reflecting on Ghana’s independence in 1957, he said the country’s example had strengthened aspirations for freedom across Africa.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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