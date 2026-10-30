Telecel deepens commitment to sustainability

TELECEL Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to climate action, highlighting efforts to integrate sustainability into its network operations, products, workplace culture and social impact initiatives.

The company marked this year’s World Sustainability Day as a premium partner of the Ghana National Climate & ESG Policy Summit 2026, organised by Intelligence Nature International under the auspices of the Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability.

The summit brought together policymakers, regulators, development institutions and private-sector leaders to discuss Ghana’s green transition and how businesses could accelerate climate action.

Speaking during a private-sector panel discussion, the Head of Sustainability, Foundation and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, called for sustainability to be translated from complex concepts and high-level commitments into practical actions that organisations, entrepreneurs and individuals could understand and adopt.

“Sustainability cannot remain a conversation that only happens at the top, based on the assumption that everyone understands it. We need to simplify the language and connect it to the everyday decisions of organisations and individuals. When people understand how sustainability reduces costs, strengthens resilience and improves access to customers and investors, it becomes relevant to them,” she said.

Panelists during the summit.

Ms Rockson urged organisations to start with achievable interventions, measure their results and use credible data to build towards broader climate ambitions.

“There are practical actions that corporate organisations, small businesses and individuals can take to contribute to the larger sustainability goals we want to achieve. The important thing is to start, collect the data and communicate the impact being created,” she added.

At Telecel Ghana, the approach is reflected in efforts to integrate sustainability across its operations.

As part of measures to reduce its environmental footprint, the company is transitioning portions of its network infrastructure to renewable energy, with 15 exchanges currently powered by solar energy. The investment is reducing reliance on the national grid and supporting more sustainable network operations.

In August 2026, Telecel Ghana introduced its biodegradable Eco-SIM, which is manufactured with 90 per cent less plastic than standard SIM cards.

The company has also planted more than 40,000 trees across the Achimota, Chipa and South Fomangso forest reserves to support reforestation and ecosystem restoration.

Its sustainability initiatives also cover digital and financial inclusion. Telecel Ghana’s services enable customers to complete essential transactions remotely, reducing the need to travel, as well as the associated costs and emissions.

Through its digital inclusion initiatives, the company equips entrepreneurs, including women-led businesses, with the skills and tools to improve efficiency, access new markets and strengthen their enterprises.

Ms Rockson said inclusion must remain central to Ghana’s transition to a greener economy.

“As we build the communities and economies of the future, we must pay attention to who is being included. Digital and financial inclusion are essential to ensuring that the benefits of sustainable development reach entrepreneurs, small businesses and underserved communities,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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