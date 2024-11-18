Kotoko legend Michael Osei dies in London

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player, Michael Osei, has died at the age of 53.

Osei, who also coached Kotoko, died on Friday, November 15, 2024, in a hospital in London, UK.

The famed coach, who has been battling illness for some months now, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

The manager, who guided Bibiani Gold Stars to ninth and fifth place in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Ghana Premier League seasons, has been out of the country for more than a year.

Osei, who spent nine years with Okwahu United, was recognised for his strength and quickness in the midfield, which led to a huge move to Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, in 1989.

Throughout his three-year stint with the Porcupine Warriors, he astonished fans with his strength and agility.

This earned him a move to Austrian club, SK Vorwarts Steyr, where he impressed before signing a two-year contract with German side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

He also featured for the likes of Mainz 05, Viktoria Aschaffenburg, and Vanspor, among other clubs. —GNA