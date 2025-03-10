Kotoko overcome Legon Cities in Kumasi

Kumasi Asante Kotoko gave a positive reac­tion after the burial of their fan, Nana Pooley, who lost his life in an incident at Nsoatre by beating Legon Cit­ies 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

It was also a great return for the Porcupine Warriors to the Baba Yara Stadium fortress, following the closure of the facility for renovation works.

Despite a Legon Cities resistance, Patrick Asiedu opened the floodgates with a rifle of a shot in the 29th min­ute when he was left unmarked few metres outside the goal area.

All pointed to a solitary win until the Asanteman Warriors benefitted from a penalty deci­sion in the 87th minute.

Kwame Opoku was on hand to plant it firmly into the net to secured the win and insure it against any last minute shock from the visitors.

Legon Cities hoped to snatch at least a point from the game having battled all season to emerge from the relegation waters but it proved another combat in vain.

In front of a sparse crowd, both teams lived up to expec­tation as both clubs attempted to gain a foothold in the mid­dle of the park.

But as the Reds dictated the pace and started creating chances upon chances, it was obvious the visitors would go down.

Sadly, despite the many chances that came their way, Kotoko broke the deadlock from an unexpected position as Asiedu’s shot travelled through a lot of legs in the goal area to dangle in the left side of goalkeeper Kwame Aziz’s net.

After the break, the visitors asserted themselves and creat­ed a few chances with former Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi, wasting one of the clearest chances they had.

Late in the game, Kotoko were awarded a penalty, in which Opoku converted with ease to take them to the top of the table with 37 points ahead of Goldstars with the same points, followed by Hearts of Oak in third place with a point inferior.

