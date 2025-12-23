Kurt Okraku chairs inaugural FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee meeting in Doha

President of the Football Association and 2nd Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has chaired the maiden meeting of FIFA’s Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee in Doha.

The high-level meeting, held on December 16, 2025, brought together leading football administrators across the world.

As Chair of the 22-member committee, President Simeon-Okraku delivered the keynote address at the plenary session, outlining the vision, priorities and strategic direction of the body.

The FIFA Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee is one of FIFA’s most influential governance structures, mandated to advise on policy, propose reforms and support the implementation of robust anti-racism strategies across world football. The committee will serve a four-year term and is tasked with preventing, investigating and addressing incidents of racism and discrimination across FIFA’s member associations, clubs and competitions.

Under President Simeon-Okraku’s leadership, the committee will play a central role in advancing FIFA’s commitment to human rights, diversity, inclusion and fair play. Its work will contribute to strengthening institutional frameworks, promoting education and awareness, and ensuring accountability in the global game.

The committee is composed of a diverse and experienced group of football leaders from all regions of the world. Its members include Lorrelle Abrams (British Virgin Islands), Irene Aguiar (Spain), Shaikh Hassan Al-Khalifa (Bahrain), Rivaldo Antonio (Guinea-Bissau), Bennett Bailey (South Africa), Paul-Claude Berude (Canada), Isayas Jira Bosho (Ethiopia), Marco Brunelli (Italy), Karina Chango (Ecuador), David Courell (Republic of Ireland), Milovan Djukanovic (Montenegro), Nilton Gusmão (Timor-Leste), Dong-ho Lim (Korea Republic), Abdulhakeen Mustapha (Nigeria), Rakesh Naidoo (New Zealand), Agnieszka Olesinska (Poland), Fabrice Shema (Rwanda), Bounyou Sisane (Laos) and Gaston Uribe (Bolivia).