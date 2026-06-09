Immigration, Police shine in inter-security football gala

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) were crowned champions of the 2026 Inter-Security Football Gala held at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, on Friday.

The GIS won the male football competition, with Police claiming victory in the female category.

The one-day tournament aimed to promote unity, teamwork, and camaraderie among the country’s security services and was hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces with support from the police service.

Under the theme: ‘working together through sports,’ the games was a precursor to the reintroduced Security Services Sports Association (SESSA) Games slated for September in Accra.

It also drew participation from the Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Fire Service, and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

It attracted capos of the various agencies including the Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General, William Agyapong; Chief of Army Staff Major General, Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu; Inspector-General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno; Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mrs Patience Baffoe-Bonnie; and the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Samuel Basintale.

In the male event, Immigration defeated Prison Service 3-0, Armed Forces 1-0 to book a place in the finals against GRA who dispatched Armed Forces 1-0 and Police Service 3-2 on penalties.

In a dramatic final, the Immigration Service clinched victory late in the second half when tournament top scorer, Asamanyua, slotted home the only goal of the game, after Wise Bortei Borketey had missed a penalty in the first half for the GRA.

In the female category, the Police Service triumphed over the Armed Forces 6-5 on penalties in the finals, after the latter had defeated the Prison Service 3-0 to secure their spot in the finals.

The Special Guest of Honour, Minister for Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, congratulated both teams on their success and assured the services of the government’s commitment to revive the SESSA Games this year.

A committee has since been established to outline modalities for the Games, which will see all six participating services competing for honours in football, athletics, volleyball, handball, and basketball.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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