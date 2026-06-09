Hockey: Reformers edge ‘Hockey is the Reason’ in Week 3

The third week matches of the Salpholda Hockey League A were honoured over the weekend, recording huge score lines, closely contested matches and weather-related interruptions across both men and women’s divisions.

It started on Friday with the University of Ghana team suffering a heavy 11–0 defeat to the Ghana Armed Forces, who recorded their second win of the season.

Addison Abdellah was the standout performer with four field goals, while Asamoah Stephen and Osafo Courage added two apiece.

Sylvester Apronti and Osumanu Mohammed converted from penalty corners, while Brew Fawaz capped the rout with a field goal.

Saturday’s action began under challenging conditions as heavy rains forced organisers to reschedule early morning fixtures, with matches continuing later in the day.

In a tense men’s encounter, Legonknights and Police played out yet another thrilling draw, continuing a trend that has defined their meetings over the past two seasons.

Alex Tuffour opened the scoring in the 26th minute from a penalty corner for Legonknights, before Aryettey Williams doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a field goal.

Police responded through Richard Adjei, who converted a penalty stroke in the 45th minute, before Solomon Aidoo completed the comeback with a 56th minute penalty corner goal to secure a 2–2 draw.

The final men’s match featured a top-of-the-table clash between ‘Hockey is the Reason’ and Reformers, both coming into the game with six points each.

Reformers from the Ghana Prison Service struck first in the 10th minute through Samuel Apekne’s penalty corner.

Emmanuel Egyir equalised for ‘Hockey is the Reason’ in the 20th minute, but Emmanuel Lamptey restored Reformers’ lead from another penalty corner.

Apekne then completed his brace in the 34th minute. ‘Hockey is the Reason’ pulled one back through Derick Tagoe, before Lamptey also grabbed his second goal in the 36th minute.

Despite a late penalty stroke converted by Frimpong Godfred in the 50th minute, ‘Hockey is the Reason’ fell short as Reformers claimed a hard-fought 4–3 victory and their third consecutive win.

The only women’s fixture of the week saw debutants, Ark Ladies, put up an impressive performance against Reformers Ladies.

After a goalless first quarter, Reformers broke the deadlock in the second quarter through Theresa Mills from a penalty corner but Ark Ladies’ persistence paid off late in the game when Monica Sewell Grant converted a penalty corner in the 51st minute to earn a deserved 1–1 draw.