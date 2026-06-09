Ghana chases Davis Cup honours

Ghana is set to participate in the 2026 edition of the Davis Cup tournament scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya on June 15-21.

The matches would be played on clay courts.

Consequently, the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) has constituted a six-man team consisting of four players and two coaches (captains) to ensure Ghana’s dream of qualifying from Davis Cup Africa Group IV to Group III was realised.

Ghana suffered the drop to Group IV in 2024 but failed to qualify back in the last edition.

A former Golden Rackets top seed, Henry Adjei Darko, and experienced coach, Ayi Dartey, will lead the team for the championship.

Players making the squad includes Abraham Asaba, Samuel Antwi, Lameck Bagerbaseh, and Rafael Dowuona.

According to GTF sources, the Golden Rackets will leave on June 12 to Nairobi to acclimatise.

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