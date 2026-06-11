Ghana targets medal haul at Glasgow 2026 C’wlth Games

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA), Ghana, has confirmed participation at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with a team of high-performing athletes set to represent the nation from July 23 to August 2.

Mr Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee and CGA Ghana, said Team Ghana would comprise athletes capable of competing for podium finishes.

Ghana is expected to field close to 40 athletes across nine disciplines—athletics, boxing, judo, para-athletics, para-powerlifting, para-swimming, swimming, track cycling, and weightlifting.

Speaking at the unveiling of Team Ghana, Mr Akpokavie said selection of athletes was based on strict performance criteria and available quotas, noting that each discipline underwent rigorous technical validation to ensure top contenders made the team.

“Each discipline has undergone grueling technical validation to ensure that we are sending high-performance contenders.”

“Team Ghana will consist of a lean, mean, high-efficiency squad, with the final delegation comprising qualified elite athletes alongside a highly specialized technical team of coaches, medical staff, and trainers,” Mr Akpokavie said.

He added that Ghana’s participation would build on the country’s strong record at the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Akpokavie emphasised the need for sustained investment in sports, stressing that athletes deserving national recognition must receive adequate preparation, support, and rewards.

Celebrated Ghanaian boxer, Azumah Nelson, urged the athletes to step up their preparations as the Games draw closer, stressing that success would depend on discipline, consistency, and hard work in training.

He encouraged them to remain focused on the goal of winning medals for Ghana, noting that representing the country on such a global stage was both an honour and a responsibility.

Azumah Nelson also highlighted the importance of proper nutrition in enhancing performance, stating that athletes must pay close attention to their diet to ensure they are physically fit and competitive.

Mr Ernest Danso, Chef de Mission for Team Ghana, used the occasion to unveil the official kits for the Games, produced by Ghanaian sportswear company, The Hope Brand (THB), which has been named the team’s official kit partner.

Team Ghana would compete under the campaign slogan, “Team Ghana: From Ghana to Glasgow for Gold,” as preparations intensify for the global multi-sport event. –GNA