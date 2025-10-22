LA28 marks 1,000 days until opening ceremony

The countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28) has officially begun, with organizers marking 1,000 days until the opening ceremony.

Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman and CEO Reynold Hoover joined Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and OKC Baseball President Michael Byrnes on Monday to celebrate the milestone and highlight preparations for the Summer Games.

The collaboration, they noted, reflects the nation’s excitement and unity in delivering an unforgettable Olympic and Paralympic experience — the first on U.S. soil in more than 30 years.

“The LA28 Olympic Games will bridge regions and communities from the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles to the central plains of Oklahoma City through the power of sport,” said Wasserman. “With 998 days to go, our momentum is unstoppable.” Related Articles Eriksen’s transfer to Man Utd off

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of World Cup qualification

Over the weekend, LA28 and Team OKC, the local organizing group, joined young athletes, Olympians, and Paralympians for sports clinics at the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Centre. The delegation also toured the OKC Softball Park and OKC Whitewater Centre, which will host the Olympic softball and canoe slalom events, respectively, in 2028.

Organizers shared updates on planning efforts during a press conference alongside Olympians and members of the Oklahoma City Council.

“Oklahoma City has proudly stepped up to the plate to welcome softball and canoe slalom events, showcasing America’s collaborative spirit and love for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement,” said Hoover.

The LA28 Games, set to open on July 14, 2028, will be the third time Los Angeles hosts the Olympics, following the 1932 and 1984 editions. –InsideTheGames

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q