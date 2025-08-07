 LaDMA embarks on six-hour clean up exercise

The La Dade-kotopon Mu­nicipal Assembly (LaDMA) on Saturday, embarked on six hour clean up exercise in readiness for this year’s homowo festival celebration.

The exercise organised under the auspices LaDMA with support from other stakeholders in the municipal­ity started exactly at 6a.m across all the ten electoral areas.

Leading the exercise, the Mu­nicipal Chief Executive of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly, Alfredos Nii Anyetei, said there was the need to ensure that the whole municipality was cleaned before the actual celebration in August.

“As an assembly, we owe it a duty to keep our surroundings clean always and especially during the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival due to the number of visi­tors coming to observing” he said.

Mr Anyetei said it was unhygien­ic to stay and leave in filth due to the disrespect and health issues it brought to individuals and families.

The MCE advised residence to make a conscious effort in keeping their immediate surroundings clean always and not wait for only special occasions to do that.

The Municipal Environmental Health Officer of the assembly, Mr Issac Anim said the turnout was good but could have been better.

“Although the assembly went round in their vans and even an­nounced the exercise on radio, it’s typical of the Ghanaian to stay un­concerned in such activities thinking is the duty of city authorities only to keep our surrounding clean,” he said.

Mr Anim said going forward the assembly would ensure that residence and other stakeholders living or working in the municipality adhered strictly to the sanitation bylaws.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON