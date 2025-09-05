Levy steps down as Tottenham executive chairman

Tottenham have announced that Daniel Levy has stepped down from his role as executive chairman.

Levy was appointed as Spurs chairman in March 2001 and leaves after the club won the Europa League last season as they ended a 17-year wait for a trophy.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employ­ees,” said Levy.

“We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. More than that, we have built a community.

“I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club pas­sionately.”-BBC

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q