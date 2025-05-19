Liberia Investment Conference held in Accra

The Liberian Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Musu Jatu Rhule, has urged international organisations to invest in the Liberian economy as the country’s political and econom­ic stability is an attractive factor for global investment.

She said investors should take advantage of these conditions to maximise their returns as the pri­vate sector investment was a major sector which the government is open to collaborations with.

During her speech at the opening ceremony of the Liberia Investment Conference in Accra, themed “Unlocking Investment Potential in Liberia for Sustainable Economic Growth,” Mrs Rhule emphasised that the Liberian econ­omy offers significant opportuni­ties in agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, and digital transformation.

She noted that Liberia is among the nations providing a favour­able economic environment for potential investors, with its natural resources, which include gold and diamonds that have investment potential.

Mrs Rhule said the country had also made meaningful progress in areas such as infrastructure devel­opment, digital transformation, energy, agriculture, and value-add­ed manufacturing.

She explained that these ad­vancements were part of a national development agenda aimed at fostering inclusive growth, as the processes of setting up a business had been digitalised with fewer challenges.

“We are deeply encouraged by the presence of such a diverse and distinguished group of participants from across the globe, leaders in government, industry, finance, development and innovation, who have come together with a shared interest in ageing with Liberia’s dynamic investment environments.

Liberia is a nation endowed with abundant natural resources, youth­ful and enterprising competition, a brain track record of political and a micro economic reforms.” Mrs Rhule said.

The Liberian Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Mr Daniel O. Sando, said there is potential investment in wildlife, coastal and marine tourism, stress­ing that these sub-sectors of the tourism industry were untapped.

He said the country was seeking collaboration with the private sector, involvement, either locally or through foreign investment, to unlock these potentials, stressing that Liberia is open for business as it has witnessed a peaceful, suc­cessful election.

“Our country is endowed with so much natural beauty, and we can develop a tourism industry that will welcome the world to Liberia as a top tourist destination. We are ready to facilitate investment to grow and prosper,” he said.

The Liberian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, said the Ministry is working with technocrats to see how they could have more of their young people being trained in whatever capac­ity to make their economy more prosperous.

