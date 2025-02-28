LOGNet pledges support for Local Govt Minister

The Local Governance Net­work (LOGNet), a network of civil society organisations (CSOs), has pledged its unwav­ering support to the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed

Ibrahim, in addressing challenges that confronted the sector.

According to the Chairman of the Steering Committee of LOGNet, Mr John Nkaw, issues such as the delay in the release of the district assembly common fund, effective collection of property rate, and the limited access to public

service remained a challenge that needed to be addressed.

Mr Nkaw pledged the support when LOGNet paid a courtesy call on the sector minister at the Minis­try yesterday to share its vision with him and also have a discussion on social contract issues and how to enhance the working relationship between CSOs.

He said that LOGNet was confident in the capabilities of the minister to address the challenges that the sector faced and ensure an improvement in the local govern­ment system due to his experience in parliament as a legislator.

“We further promise you of our fullest support, cooperation and collaboration to ensure that you achieve the vision and the mission of this office, and by extension, contribute significantly towards achieving the political manifesto of your party and lead to a dramatic improvement in local governance and the consolidation of our polit­ical administration in the country”, he explained.

For his part, Mr Ibrahim, highlighting the important role that the local government plays in the socio-economic development of the country, assured the leadership of LOGNet of government’s dedi­cation towards the enhancement of the local governance.

He elaborated that the failure of successive governments to address issues that confronted the local government sector contributed to the loss of political power of the two major political parties during past elections.

Nonetheless, the minister said that the NDC under the leadership of President Mahama had learnt his lessons following the defeats he suffered during the 2016 and 2020 elections, and was ready to make amends by strengthening the local governance system.

Mr Ibrahim further said that all the development authorities were now under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Re­ligious Affairs and therefore urged the CSOs to check the develop­ment authorities when checking the ministry.

“Clearly, when you are over sighting us, or you are checking us, check the development authorities. Now, they are under the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs”, he indicated.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA